Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 155.24 N/A -2.95 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

In table 1 we can see Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Volatility & Risk

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. From a competition point of view, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 2.55 beta which is 155.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.3. The Current Ratio of rival ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 8.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.9. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 52.84% and its consensus price target is $7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 45.3% respectively. 0.1% are Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.