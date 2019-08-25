Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Contrasting side by side

Both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 163.91 N/A -2.95 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 25 10.97 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Risk & Volatility

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.85 and it happens to be 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Veracyte Inc.’s beta is 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. Its competitor Veracyte Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Veracyte Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Veracyte Inc.’s potential downside is -6.73% and its consensus target price is $23.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 88.7% respectively. About 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Veracyte Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Veracyte Inc.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.