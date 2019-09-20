Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Comparing side by side

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 136.37 N/A -2.95 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 7.3. Competitively, Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and has 11.3 Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 71.6%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Surface Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 15.22% stronger performance while Surface Oncology Inc. has -47.88% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Surface Oncology Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.