Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 142.60 N/A -2.95 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.3. The Current Ratio of rival Surface Oncology Inc. is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.3. Surface Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Surface Oncology Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.