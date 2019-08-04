Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Comparison side by side

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|6
|191.43
|N/A
|-2.95
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|15.92
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-78.2%
|-67.1%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.2%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 7.3 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 197.81% and its consensus price target is $28.5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 53.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|-6.4%
|0.95%
|-33.7%
|-36.24%
|-42.39%
|15.22%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.95%
|-11.87%
|-4.77%
|9.14%
|-5.63%
|68.94%
For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. was less bullish than Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.