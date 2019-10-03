Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Contrasting side by side

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 3.92M -2.95 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.42 115.55M -0.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 89,893,824.39% -78.2% -67.1% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 1,083,958,724.20% -24.7% -15.3%

Risk & Volatility

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a beta of 1.85 and its 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 192.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.3. The Current Ratio of rival Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is $11, which is potential 27.17% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares and 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.