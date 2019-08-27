Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 139.33 N/A -2.95 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Replimune Group Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Replimune Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 90.9% respectively. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 12.1% are Replimune Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.