Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 152.11 N/A -2.95 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 46.93 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.