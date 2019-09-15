Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 125.88 N/A -2.95 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 10.45 N/A -0.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.3. The Current Ratio of rival Principia Biopharma Inc. is 15 and its Quick Ratio is has 15. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Principia Biopharma Inc. is $50, which is potential 43.64% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 97.3%. Insiders held 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.