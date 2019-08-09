Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 176.22 N/A -2.95 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3. Competitively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 11% are Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.