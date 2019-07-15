Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.40% -43.40% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.69 2.84

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. presently has an average price target of $13, suggesting a potential upside of 208.79%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.00%. Based on the results delivered earlier the equities research analysts’ opionion is that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a beta of 2.02 and its 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s competitors are 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.