Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 46.5% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.20% -67.10% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.67 2.84

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $13, suggesting a potential upside of 174.26%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 136.20%. Given Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.85 shows that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s rivals are 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.