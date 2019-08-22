Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Comparison side by side

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 157.36 N/A -2.95 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.49 N/A -0.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.85 beta means Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s volatility is 85.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.75 beta is the reason why it is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 7.3 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential upside is 25.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 86.6%. Insiders held 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.