Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Comparison side by side

Both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 128.77 N/A -2.95 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 386.02 N/A -0.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Risk & Volatility

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.85 beta. From a competition point of view, Geron Corporation has a 2.55 beta which is 155.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. Its competitor Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Geron Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Geron Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Geron Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.67 average target price and a 156.64% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares and 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares. About 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Geron Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.