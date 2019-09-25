Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 143.26 N/A -2.95 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 8.56 N/A -1.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Volatility and Risk

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. From a competition point of view, Cerecor Inc. has a 1.96 beta which is 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 7.3. Competitively, Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Cerecor Inc.’s consensus target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 204.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Cerecor Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 55.2%. 0.1% are Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. was less bullish than Cerecor Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.