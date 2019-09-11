Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Comparison side by side

Both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 141.82 N/A -2.95 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 20 401.92 N/A -1.40 0.00

Demonstrates Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 45.07% respectively. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 3.52% are Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.