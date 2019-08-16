Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Comparing side by side

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 152.77 N/A -2.95 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Risk and Volatility

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 7.3 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 3.1%. About 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.