Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 200.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Allakos Inc. 41 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, Allakos Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.5 while its Quick Ratio is 20.5. Allakos Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.6% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares and 85% of Allakos Inc. shares. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76% Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Allakos Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Allakos Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.