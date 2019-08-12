Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 168.57 N/A -2.95 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Risk & Volatility

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. In other hand, Akari Therapeutics Plc has beta of -2.8 which is 380.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.3. The Current Ratio of rival Akari Therapeutics Plc is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 4.9% respectively. About 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc has 57.08% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 5 of the 7 factors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.