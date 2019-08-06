Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Contrasting side by side

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 171.66 N/A -2.95 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.47 N/A -0.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Volatility and Risk

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s 10.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.3. The Current Ratio of rival Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $15.67, with potential upside of 420.60%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 0% respectively. 0.1% are Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% are Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 15.22% stronger performance while Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -55.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.