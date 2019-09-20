Alpine Associates Management Upped Its Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Holding; Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Boston Properties has $138 highest and $11600 lowest target. $127.75’s average target is -2.53% below currents $131.06 stock price. Boston Properties had 8 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $13100 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 10 to “Equal-Weight”. See Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $123.0000 New Target: $126.0000 Upgrade

14/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $142.0000 New Target: $131.0000 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $116.0000 123.0000

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keybanc 146.0000

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $134 New Target: $138 Maintain

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) stake by 13.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alpine Associates Management Inc acquired 91,800 shares as Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE)’s stock declined 5.69%. The Alpine Associates Management Inc holds 784,100 shares with $80.28M value, up from 692,300 last quarter. Spark Therapeutics Inc now has $3.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $102.4. About 79,951 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boston Properties acquires property for $106M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Boston Properties (BXP) to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Boston Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:BXP) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold Boston Properties, Inc. shares while 143 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 377.98 million shares or 177.78% more from 136.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,693 shares. 2.34M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Stephens Ar reported 17,583 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Pnc Serv Group Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 41,424 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 4,551 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Com reported 2,564 shares. Amer Inv Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 16,488 shares. 5,424 were accumulated by Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 29,799 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). 1,000 were accumulated by Whitnell And. National Pension invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 4,019 shares.

The stock increased 0.79% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $131.06. About 320,665 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5

Boston Properties, Inc., a real estate investment trust , together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and development of office properties. The company has market cap of $20.19 billion. The Company’s properties are located in Boston, Massachusetts; Washington, D.C.; midtown Manhattan, New York; San Francisco, California; and Princeton, New Jersey. It has a 38.32 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2008, the firm owned interests in 147 properties, totaling approximately 49.8 million net rentable square feet and structured parking for vehicles containing approximately 11.2 million square feet.

More notable recent Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5G Stocks: Your Chance to Invest in a Rare ‘Keystone’ Technology – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PANW, DKS, ONCE – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Looking for the Perfect Stock Price – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 49,347 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa has 0.02% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 1,990 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 0.01% or 683,015 shares. S Muoio Limited Liability Co holds 39,000 shares or 3.25% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs has invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Millennium Management Ltd reported 0.1% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Wellington Gp Llp invested in 0.01% or 276,997 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 145,411 shares. Principal Fin Gru stated it has 32,801 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 49,719 shares. Adage Capital Partners Group Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Vanguard Gru owns 3.18 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The California-based Aperio Gru Ltd Co has invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE).