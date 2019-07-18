Alpine Associates Management Raised U S G (USG) Stake; Cloudera (CLDR) Shorts Up By 17.1%

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased U S G Corp (USG) stake by 12.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Associates Management Inc acquired 194,100 shares as U S G Corp (USG)’s stock 0.00%. The Alpine Associates Management Inc holds 1.76M shares with $76.03 million value, up from 1.56M last quarter. U S G Corp now has $ valuation. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – Buffett-backed building products maker USG rejects buyout offer from Germany’s Knauf; 07/05/2018 – Greenhaven Associates Inc. Exits Position in USG; 26/03/2018 – USG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Issues Open Letter to USG Shareholders and Urges Them to Vote Against All Four USG Director Nominees Today; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Hasn’t Responded to Proposal on USG Stake; 23/04/2018 – Knauf Sends Letter to USG Shareholders Urging Them to Vote AGAINST All Four USG Director Nominees on GOLD Proxy Card Today; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF – STANDSTILL PROVISIONS PROHIBIT KNAUF FROM ACQUIRING VOTING SECURITIES OF USG IN EXCESS OF AMOUNT CURRENTLY BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY KNAUF; 26/03/2018 – WARREN BUFFETT SAYS KNAUF ENTITIES FURNISHED COPY OF LETTER FROM GEBR. KNAUF VERWALTUNGSGESELLSCHAFT KG TO USG DATED MARCH 15 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – German building materials firm Knauf offers to buy USG; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD SAYS IT `WILL NOT YIELD TO THIS PRESSURE’

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) had an increase of 17.1% in short interest. CLDR’s SI was 10.24 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 17.1% from 8.75 million shares previously. With 2.52M avg volume, 4 days are for Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)’s short sellers to cover CLDR’s short positions. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 2.76 million shares traded. Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has declined 32.55% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDR News: 26/04/2018 – lndosat Ooredoo calls on Cloudera to reduce capital and operational costs by 46%; 03/04/2018 – Cloudera Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 62c-Adj Loss/Shr 59c; 16/05/2018 – Cloudera Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 03/04/2018 – Cloudera 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 03/04/2018 – Cloudera Sees FY Rev $435M-$445M; 03/04/2018 – Cloudera’s guidance for the first quarter came in lower than expected; 11/04/2018 – CLOUDERA INC CLDR.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 15/05/2018 – Cloudera to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 03/04/2018 – CLOUDERA INC CLDR.N FY2019 REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – CLOUDERA INC CLDR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $-0.59 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.06% or 472,039 shares. Mcdonald Capital Investors Ca has invested 0.12% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Regions Corp, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Prelude Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 219,925 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Capital Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 1,716 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Harris Associate Ltd Partnership invested 0.13% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 2,300 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 16,447 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 22,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 121,118 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Weik Cap Mngmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,150 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 9,082 shares. New Jersey-based Roundview Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.75% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc owns 26,253 shares. Westpac Bk reported 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG).

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Herro Comments on USG – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oakmark Global Fund: Second Quarter 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berkshire Hathaway Q2 Earnings, Q2 Book Value Estimates – Are Real Buybacks Finally Here? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to clients for transforming their businesses. It currently has negative earnings. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics.

Among 3 analysts covering Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cloudera had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CLDR in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush.