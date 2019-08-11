Alpine Associates Management Raised U S G (USG) Stake by $8.35 Million; Centene (CNC) Stake Maintained by Oakbrook Investments Llc

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 112.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 24,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 45,664 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 21,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.99 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 194,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.03 million, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 07/05/2018 – KNAUF – STANDSTILL PROVISIONS PROHIBIT KNAUF FROM ACQUIRING VOTING SECURITIES OF USG IN EXCESS OF AMOUNT CURRENTLY BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY KNAUF; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q EPS 25c; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Offers German Company Option for USG Stake; 12/04/2018 – USG URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR USG DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 30/04/2018 – Comstock Resources Sells Eagle Ford Shale Properties to USG Energy Gas Producter Hldgs Unit for $125M; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire-Backed USG Rejects Knauf’s $5.9 Billion Takeover Offer; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER BERKSHIRE: KNAUF MADE $42/SHR OFFER FOR USG; 12/04/2018 – USG CORP – SENT LETTER TO STOCKHOLDERS URGING THEM TO VOTE FOR ELECTION OF USG’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF CONFIRMS $42/SHR PROPOSAL MADE MARCH 15; 10/04/2018 – USG Says Knauf’s Proposal Is ‘Inadequate’ and ‘Does Not Reflect the Intrinsic Value of the Co.’

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested in 247,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Limited Company stated it has 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Paragon Mngmt Lc reported 100 shares. 128,207 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc stated it has 47,390 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Co has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Cibc Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 5,123 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Company has 3.74% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 472,039 shares. Connecticut-based Yakira Cap Mngmt has invested 1.49% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Invesco Ltd reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 1.41M shares. 16,066 were accumulated by Voya Inv Limited Liability Corp. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG).

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 217,339 shares. Jennison Associate Llc holds 0.06% or 1.14M shares. Lincoln National holds 0.03% or 15,744 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Nj reported 0.51% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 140,219 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Navellier Associates accumulated 6,848 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 607,828 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd holds 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 71,886 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd owns 28,177 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 57,646 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.37 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Barrett Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na owns 3,837 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) by 37,240 shares to 57,964 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,940 shares, and cut its stake in The Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

