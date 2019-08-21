Alpine Associates Management Position in U S G (USG) Has Raised as Stock Value Were Volatile; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Declined, Holder Power Of Canada Raised Its Stake

Power Corp Of Canada increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Power Corp Of Canada bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36 million, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Power Corp Of Canada who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $177.72. About 2.77 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 194,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.03M, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Hasn’t Responded to Proposal on USG Stake; 12/04/2018 – USG URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR USG DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 01/05/2018 – USG BOARD AUTHORIZES TALKS WITH KNAUF; 12/04/2018 – USG CORP – SENT LETTER TO STOCKHOLDERS URGING THEM TO VOTE FOR ELECTION OF USG’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire will oppose USG board nominees after Knauf bid; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP SEES 2020 CAPEX MIDPOINT ABOUT $160M; 10/04/2018 – USG DETRERMINES KNAUF PROPOSAL `SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUES’ CO; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – USG Operating Profit Drops as Buyout Offer Looms — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – USG Says Knauf’s Proposal Is ‘Inadequate’ and ‘Does Not Reflect the Intrinsic Value of the Co.’

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Starr Int holds 1.62% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 93,804 shares. Asset Mngmt Advisors Lc accumulated 116,185 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). 69,079 were accumulated by Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Llc. Gideon Cap Advsr Incorporated invested in 7,725 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company holds 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 329 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 128,940 shares. Halcyon Mngmt Partners Limited Partnership stated it has 3.67% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Ruggie Capital Gru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 1,000 shares. 240,449 were accumulated by Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny, New York-based fund reported 4,504 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Corporation, a Washington-based fund reported 127,053 shares. Envestnet Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 39,108 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.03% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG).

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.