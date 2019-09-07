Alpine Associates Management Position In Red Hat (RHT) Was Boosted; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Boosted Position

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 101,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 740,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.26 million, up from 638,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 11,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 259,232 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.36M, up from 248,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $125.96. About 622,366 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cryder Llp has 7.16% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Advisors Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 690 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 7,408 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 125 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank accumulated 7,233 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 26,906 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 7,134 shares. Madison Investment Hldgs Inc reported 113,022 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt LP accumulated 134,760 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 135 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 2,181 shares. Washington Trust reported 2,640 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 9,576 are held by Bb&T Corporation. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated reported 106 shares.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for July 2019 – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) 43% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 15,550 shares to 30,850 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 219,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More news for Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were recently published by: Investorplace.com, which released: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” and published on August 15, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 6.97M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sterling Mgmt Ltd stated it has 7,685 shares. First Advsrs Lp holds 0.07% or 191,936 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Management invested 0.1% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Invesco Limited accumulated 725,211 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 231,866 shares. Ashford Capital Management Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Cqs Cayman LP owns 39,500 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.31% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 20 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Ltd. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has 4,132 shares. Advisor Prtn invested in 0.07% or 3,132 shares. Sit Associate accumulated 27,355 shares. American Intll Grp Incorporated holds 0.05% or 65,113 shares.