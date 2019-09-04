Alpine Associates Management Position in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Lowered by $1.06 Million as Shares Rose; As Neogen (NEOG) Share Value Rose, Holder Van Eck Associates Trimmed Stake by $382,071

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 10.81 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Neogen Corp (NEOG) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 6,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.86% . The institutional investor held 88,815 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, down from 95,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Neogen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $70.06. About 78,718 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D; 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations; 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M; 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold NEOG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 46.50 million shares or 0.74% more from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Limited holds 0% or 67 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% or 5,397 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 135,468 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Limited Company has invested 0.36% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Gabelli Funds Limited Co invested 0.01% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,855 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 282 shares. 17,551 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.13% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 352,288 shares. Wade G W holds 7,028 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Private Trust Na holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 57,934 shares. Clean Yield Gru holds 0.09% or 4,033 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.02% stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Analysts await Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. NEOG’s profit will be $15.09M for 60.40 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Neogen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 12,635 shares to 15,627 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 25,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.