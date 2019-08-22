Alpine Associates Management Position in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Has Decreased by $1.06 Million as Shares Rose; Ebay (EBAY) Holder First Quadrant LP Has Lifted Holding by $1.33 Million

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 181.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 35,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 55,716 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 19,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.38. About 3.84M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 03/05/2018 – Zurcher Kantonalbank Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More eBay: 13F; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript); 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 8.36M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ CZR, RTEC, ORIT, GWR – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CZR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 787,800 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $147.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 1.35M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 23,337 shares. 500,000 are owned by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts L P. Monarch Alternative Cap Lp holds 0.64% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Inc holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 33,157 shares. Kepos Cap LP holds 0.65% or 1.00M shares in its portfolio. Reilly Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 598,869 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Soros Fund Ltd Liability Company invested 5.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa stated it has 204,681 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.03M are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability accumulated 271,722 shares or 0% of the stock. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.06% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company has 590,561 shares. Long Pond Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.44% or 1.46M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Advsr Ltd Co holds 535,649 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 676 shares. Catalyst Capital Advisors Limited Co reported 68,500 shares. Gam Ag has 0.1% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 64,100 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 16,427 shares stake. Oakworth Inc holds 996 shares. Jnba Advsr holds 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 151 shares. Lakeview Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.18% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.11% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 26,600 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation invested 0.1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Perritt has 0.17% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Wetherby Asset has invested 0.09% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 270 are held by Webster National Bank N A.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EBAY vs. BKNG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Funko, Citigroup And More – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Buy eBay (EBAY) Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Iâ€™m More Interested in Buying Uber Stock Than Ever Before – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is eBay (EBAY) Down 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.