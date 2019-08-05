Alpine Associates Management Position in Belmond LTD (BEL) Has Increased by $27.43 Million as Stock Price Were Volatile; Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Market Valuation Rose While Energy Income Partners Lifted Holding by $13.57 Million

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 366,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The hedge fund held 7.57M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282.82 million, up from 7.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 168,847 shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Belmond Ltd (BEL) by 62.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 1.14M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.96M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.84 million, up from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Belmond Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 57,527 shares to 6.05 million shares, valued at $148.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 470,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers invested in 0% or 39 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd has 1.95 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Susquehanna International Llp has 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 16,298 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 130,418 shares. Cbre Clarion Ltd accumulated 16,900 shares. Regions Fincl stated it has 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 7 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 18,274 shares. Renaissance Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 133,600 shares. Everett Harris Ca invested in 0.08% or 85,383 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 91,750 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 10,599 shares. Telemus Cap Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 11,000 shares. Conning stated it has 0.06% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP).

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.