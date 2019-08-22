Alpine Associates Management Maintains Position in Belmond LTD (BEL); Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Decreased Its Holding in Lear (LEA) by $1.01 Million as Market Value Declined

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Belmond Ltd (BEL) by 62.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 1.14M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.96M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.84 million, up from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Belmond Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 98.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14,000, down from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $111.22. About 170,296 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 120,322 shares to 925,383 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 3.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc.