Alpine Associates Management Lowered Qep Res (QEP) Position by $810,474; Stock Value Declined; Duncker Streett & Company Has Upped Its Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) as Valuation Declined

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 115,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The hedge fund held 2.30M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.62M, down from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $970.69M market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. About 6.39M shares traded or 1.16% up from the average. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q PRODUCTION 35.1 BCFE; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 04/04/2018 – Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition in Australia; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 GAS PRODUCTION 135.0 BCF – 145.0 BCF; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 30/04/2018 – QEP at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 16.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 8,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 60,051 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.27 million, up from 51,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $445.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17,368 shares to 4,602 shares, valued at $292,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,539 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Stable Dividend Stocks to Buy as Fixed Income Vanishes – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health rises on favorable court ruling in Aetna deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EQT, CAH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Limited Com reported 76,825 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1,208 shares. Btim has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,212 shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Limited Com has 0.23% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). White Pine Ltd Liability Co reported 11,965 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Primecap Management Ca invested in 0.24% or 5.98 million shares. Foster Motley Incorporated reported 43,561 shares. Moreover, Sterneck Cap Management Limited Liability has 0.26% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,504 shares. Sector Pension Board reported 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.87% or 148,137 shares. Leisure Cap invested 0.27% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co holds 8.20M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Bokf Na has 69,984 shares. Punch Associates Investment Incorporated stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Inc Adv accumulated 23,371 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $133,950 activity. $60,600 worth of stock was bought by Cutt Timothy J. on Friday, August 9. WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K also bought $20,850 worth of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) on Friday, August 9.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 584,764 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $248.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 71,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hff Inc (NYSE:HF).

More notable recent QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “QEP Resources Announces Closing of Sale of Northwest Louisiana Natural Gas Assets – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “QEP Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “QEP Resources Announces Agreement to Sell Williston Basin Assets for up to $1.725 Billion – GlobeNewswire” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for QEP Resources (QEP) Stock Options – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into QEP Resources Inc (QEP) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. QEP’s profit will be $21.41M for 11.33 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold QEP shares while 73 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 218.04 million shares or 1.08% more from 215.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Lc accumulated 1,500 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 261 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp reported 1.04M shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 2.31 million shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 33,168 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Advsr LP accumulated 743,722 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Proshare Advisors owns 32,383 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 782,000 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 121,079 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 66,505 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.01% or 40,900 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Company owns 32,555 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 2.15 million shares.