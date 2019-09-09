Alpine Associates Management Lowered Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $1.06 Million as Stock Value Rose; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Boosted Taiwan Semiconductor Adr (TSM) Position

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $11.51 lastly. It is down 7.64% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Adr (TSM) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 293,900 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.04M, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 4.33 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 5,861 shares to 82,895 shares, valued at $20.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 30,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,815 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Reilly Fincl Advsr Llc has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Icahn Carl C reported 99.25 million shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Vanguard Group stated it has 51.21 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Veritable Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Frontfour Group Limited Liability holds 8.48% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 725,289 shares. Redwood Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.80M shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Davenport & Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ameritas Partners stated it has 170,596 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Nwi Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 450,000 shares. Oaktree Cap Mgmt LP has invested 2.52% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Parametric Port Limited Co holds 363,075 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 242,800 were accumulated by Alpine Associates Mgmt. Profund Lc reported 57,053 shares stake.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infrareit Inc by 323,500 shares to 2.45 million shares, valued at $51.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 1.59 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

