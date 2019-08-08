Alpine Associates Management Lowered Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $1.06 Million as Share Price Rose; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Valuation Rose, Holder Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Lowered Its Holding by $9.96 Million

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.73 million, down from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $244.69. About 1.47 million shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 20.83 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Fin Ltd Liability reported 0.23% stake. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 28,600 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Com reported 2.77% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 156,100 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Par Cap reported 0.58% stake. Private Advisor Group Llc owns 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 13,663 shares. Moreover, Profund Limited has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 271,722 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parkside Natl Bank & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Icahn Carl C holds 3.58% or 99.25 million shares in its portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.42M shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd holds 0.05% or 389,711 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 1.59 million shares to 5.55M shares, valued at $128.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 81,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Penn Va Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.78% or 31,741 shares in its portfolio. Gamble Jones Counsel has 13,010 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa owns 3,435 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price reported 43,044 shares. California-based Churchill Management has invested 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Aristotle Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fincl Counselors reported 3,014 shares stake. Marshall Sullivan Wa owns 18,863 shares for 3.46% of their portfolio. Coho Limited owns 6,391 shares. Jcic Asset holds 240 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 4,247 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 38,317 are owned by Brinker. Moreover, Franklin has 0.49% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3.63M shares. Torray Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 41,597 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 343 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 21,353 shares to 187,171 shares, valued at $26.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 219,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 734,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc Spons Adr Repr 1 Share (NASDAQ:AMRN).