Alpine Associates Management Lowered Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding By $1.06 Million; Ameriprise Financial Lowered Duke Energy (DUK) Position By $2.53 Million

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 35.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock rose 30.11%. The Alpine Associates Management Inc holds 242,800 shares with $2.11 million value, down from 375,200 last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $7.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 4.23 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased Duke Energy Corp (DUK) stake by 2.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 28,437 shares as Duke Energy Corp (DUK)’s stock declined 4.08%. The Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 1.09 million shares with $97.73M value, down from 1.11M last quarter. Duke Energy Corp now has $67.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 2.16 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK

Among 5 analysts covering Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caesars has $13 highest and $9.5000 lowest target. $11.95’s average target is 3.82% above currents $11.51 stock price. Caesars had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was downgraded by Nomura on Tuesday, June 25 to “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, June 25. Credit Suisse initiated Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) stake by 1.81 million shares to 6.07M valued at $43.91 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) stake by 101,628 shares and now owns 740,336 shares. Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ulysses Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 64,500 shares. Dimensional Fund LP has 4.03 million shares. Co Of Vermont invested in 0% or 174 shares. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,092 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 25,139 shares in its portfolio. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.65% or 1.00 million shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 12,350 shares. Icahn Carl C has invested 3.58% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.09% or 9.17M shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Millennium Management owns 1.27 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. United Ser Automobile Association has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Invesco owns 552,703 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 69,121 shares.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 16, 2019 : CZR, BAC, T, HPQ, QQQ, V, SYY, AR, AABA, CMCSA, FEYE, QCOM – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CZR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caesars Entertainment tops EBITDAR expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caesars Entertainment Corporation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.25B for 13.40 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Duke Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Higher base rates, rider revenues push Duke Energy to Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) stake by 5,696 shares to 206,638 valued at $17.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Jpm Diversified Rt Small Cap stake by 70,951 shares and now owns 163,466 shares. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) was raised too.