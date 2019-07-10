Alpine Associates Management Lowered By $1.06 Million Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position; Mobile Mini (MINI) Sentiment Is 1.33

Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 80 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 60 sold and decreased their stakes in Mobile Mini Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 43.45 million shares, down from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Mobile Mini Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 48 Increased: 57 New Position: 23.

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 35.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Alpine Associates Management Inc holds 242,800 shares with $2.11M value, down from 375,200 last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $8.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 2.84 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) stake by 787,800 shares to 3.01M valued at $147.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) stake by 194,100 shares and now owns 1.76M shares. Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Caesars Entertainment had 9 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of CZR in report on Tuesday, June 25 to “Equal-Weight” rating. On Wednesday, January 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) rating on Monday, February 25. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $11 target. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was initiated by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was downgraded by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bankshares stated it has 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Element Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 4.93 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.03M shares. Serv Automobile Association holds 92,702 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 269,058 were accumulated by Comerica Bancorp. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 1.82M shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 310,033 shares. 13D Lc invested 4.52% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). American Assets Investment Mngmt Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 30,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 156,100 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Lc holds 0.05% or 28,625 shares in its portfolio. Beach Point Limited Partnership holds 3.68% or 1.71 million shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd Com holds 0% or 11,133 shares in its portfolio. Pentwater Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 350,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Analysts await Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MINI’s profit will be $19.34 million for 18.60 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Mobile Mini, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

The stock increased 3.16% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 448,780 shares traded or 12.37% up from the average. Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI) has declined 25.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14

Bislett Management Llc holds 11.96% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. for 582,882 shares. Sg Capital Management Llc owns 529,684 shares or 3.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daruma Capital Management Llc has 2.65% invested in the company for 685,306 shares. The California-based Bernzott Capital Advisors has invested 2.52% in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 152,808 shares.