Alpine Associates Management Lifted Its Red Hat (RHT) Stake; Hsbc Holdings Plc Lowered Tyler Technologies (TYL) Position By $12.51 Million

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) stake by 81.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 61,311 shares as Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)’s stock rose 3.29%. The Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 14,052 shares with $2.87 million value, down from 75,363 last quarter. Tyler Technologies Inc now has $9.72B valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $253.42. About 229,571 shares traded or 19.89% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased Red Hat Inc (RHT) stake by 15.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Associates Management Inc acquired 101,628 shares as Red Hat Inc (RHT)’s stock 0.00%. The Alpine Associates Management Inc holds 740,336 shares with $135.26 million value, up from 638,708 last quarter. Red Hat Inc now has $33.43B valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT)

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased Nutanix Inc stake by 40,068 shares to 96,628 valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) stake by 8,900 shares and now owns 26,770 shares. Atkore Intl Group Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi accumulated 49,806 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust reported 0.04% stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.28% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Hhr Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 291,189 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Bank Of America De stated it has 116,537 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stevens Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 4,095 shares. Raymond James & has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0.05% or 2,819 shares. Tower Limited Company (Trc) holds 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 1,574 shares. Arizona State Retirement System, Arizona-based fund reported 27,497 shares. 13,886 are held by Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation. Bb&T Limited Company has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 178,639 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Of America reported 500 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 1,109 shares or 0% of the stock. S Muoio Ltd Liability invested in 10,000 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.37% or 47,002 shares in its portfolio. Harvest Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 53,000 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.06% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 33,759 were reported by Stifel Corp. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp invested 2.35% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 297 were reported by Cornerstone Advisors. Sterling Management Limited Com holds 7,685 shares. Shell Asset Com holds 11,066 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 673,841 are held by Omni Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership. Estabrook Management, New York-based fund reported 40 shares.

