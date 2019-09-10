Alpine Associates Management Lifted Its Red Hat (RHT) Position by $18.50 Million; M&R Capital Management Lowered Holding in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by $675,745

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 101,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 740,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.26 million, up from 638,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 26.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 15,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 42,926 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, down from 58,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.5. About 5.25 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite; 11/04/2018 – RAIFFEISEN SAYS 1 RUBLE CHANGE IN EUR/RUB RATE MEANS 1 BP CET1; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS NOTHING IN PERMIAN WOULD BE `ACCRETIVE’ TO SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – HELGE LUND TO BE NEW BP CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – Record-size U.S. offshore oil lease sale draws modest bidding; 09/04/2018 – BP: Project Producing 1B Cubic Feet of Gas/Day; 12/03/2018 – New Jersey AG: Attorney General Grewal Announces Total of $196 Million in MTBE Settlements with Sunoco, BP and Shell; 06/03/2018 – OIL, GAS TO REMAIN PART OF ENERGY MIX FOR DECADES: BP’S DUDLEY; 20/03/2018 – BP SAYS MOVE TO SHORT-TERM LNG SUPPLY DEALS OF 5 YRS OR LESS; 09/04/2018 – BP to Develop Second Phase of Oman Khazzan Gas Field

Another recent and important Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorporation stated it has 818 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.73% or 422,871 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 224 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co owns 235,733 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Cap Guardian Trust has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 82,307 shares. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Llc has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). British Columbia Invest Mngmt invested in 45,221 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 134,185 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 2.35% or 103,307 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 1.02% or 116,803 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.12% or 47,517 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Synovus Finance Corporation owns 440 shares.