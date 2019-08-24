Alpine Associates Management Lifted Belmond LTD (BEL) Holding; Alpha Security Group (HDS) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased Belmond Ltd (BEL) stake by 62.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Associates Management Inc acquired 1.14M shares as Belmond Ltd (BEL)’s stock 0.00%. The Alpine Associates Management Inc holds 2.96 million shares with $73.84 million value, up from 1.82 million last quarter. Belmond Ltd now has $ valuation. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BEL News: 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Rev $89.7M; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 07/03/2018 Belmond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – BELMOND LTD – FULL YEAR 2018 SAME STORE WORLDWIDE OWNED HOTEL REVPAR GROWTH GUIDANCE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS OF 2% – 6%; 09/04/2018 – Belmond Senior VP of Organizational Transformation Philippe Cassis Resigns Effective June 30

Alpha Security Group Corp (HDS) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 148 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 132 decreased and sold holdings in Alpha Security Group Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 155.21 million shares, down from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Alpha Security Group Corp in top ten positions decreased from 7 to 6 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 101 Increased: 104 New Position: 44.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc holds 12.37% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for 645,000 shares. Jana Partners Llc owns 2.74 million shares or 11.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl has 7.08% invested in the company for 2.45 million shares. The New York-based Corsair Capital Management L.P. has invested 4.05% in the stock. Sasco Capital Inc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 782,878 shares.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.21M for 8.61 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. The company has market cap of $6.41 billion. The companyÂ’s Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. It has a 16.22 P/E ratio. The Company’s Waterworks segment provides pipes, fittings, valves, hydrants, and meters for use in the construction, maintenance, and repair of water and waste-water systems, as well as fire-protection systems; and smart meters, fusible piping solutions, and engineered treatment plant services and products.