Alpine Associates Management Increased Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holding; Tenneco (TEN) Sentiment Is 0.87

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) stake by 176.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alpine Associates Management Inc acquired 839,507 shares as Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC)’s stock declined 0.35%. The Alpine Associates Management Inc holds 1.31M shares with $174.25M value, up from 474,603 last quarter. Wabco Hldgs Inc now has $6.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.35. About 48,644 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To Sales $3.885B-$4.015B; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET

Tenneco Inc (TEN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. It's down -0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tata Motors among consumer gainers; GoPro leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Best To Avoid Tenneco – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Tenneco Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Notice – PRNewswire” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

More notable recent Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Tata Motors among consumer gainers; GoPro leads the losers – Seeking Alpha" on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Best To Avoid Tenneco – Seeking Alpha" published on September 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Tenneco Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Notice – PRNewswire" on September 27, 2019.

Analysts await Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 34.71% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.7 per share. TEN’s profit will be $89.82M for 2.56 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Tenneco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.50% negative EPS growth.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $918.45 million. The firm offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies.

The stock decreased 4.94% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. Tenneco Inc. (TEN) has declined 80.22% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Federal-Mogul LLC; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Buy of Federal-Mogul Will See Combination of Tenneco's Ride Performance Business With Federal-Mogul's Motorparts Business; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco is Buying Federal-Mogul From Icahn Enterprises L.P. for a Total Consideration of $5.4B; 10/04/2018 – Moody's Places Tenneco's Ratings Under Review For Downgrade; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 Billion

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Vanguard Grp reported 4.57M shares.