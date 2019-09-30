Alpine Associates Management Increased Position in Finisar (FNSR); Atria Investments Position in Citigroup (C) Cut as Share Price Rose

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 56.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 15,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246,000, down from 27,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 7.35M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BAILIN: ANY RECESSION IS 18 MONTHS OR MORE AWAY; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 22/03/2018 – CITI’S LAYTON COMMENTS AT METAL BULLETIN ZINC CONF. IN LONDON; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Credit Reserve Release $36M; 08/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citi Car of the Future Symposium May 10; 19/03/2018 – CYPRUS COOP BANK PICKS CITIGROUP TO FIND BUYER FOR BANK, ASSETS; 04/05/2018 – MONDI PLC MNDI.L : CITIGROUP SAYS CO REMAINS TOP PICK IN PAPER PRODUCTS, PAPER & FOREST PRODUCTS; 01/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S KALVARIA SAYS THERE’S MORE POTENTIAL FOR CASH SALES; 25/04/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MDR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Finisar Corp (FNSR) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 71,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The hedge fund held 5.63 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.66 million, up from 5.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Finisar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. It closed at $23.77 lastly. It is up 39.73% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR 3Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 23C; 05/04/2018 – CAFC: FINISAR CORPORATION v. NISTICA, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1649 – 2018-04-05; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Rev $332.4M; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL ADDED FNSR, PETX IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Rev $300M-$320M; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Loss/Shr 49c; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analytics Platform Koyfin Raises $3 Million; CEO Says ‘We Want To Have Coverage Of All Global Equities’ – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis: Desperate Times – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Can Trump Delist China? – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: A Bank Run in Play? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.2% or 1.33M shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 1.57M shares. Foster And Motley Inc holds 0.11% or 10,996 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Partners Llp has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cullen Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.05% stake. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,653 shares. Davidson Invest Advsr invested in 0.89% or 122,037 shares. 11,230 are owned by Wellington Shields Cap Limited Liability Co. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.35% or 79,478 shares. Homrich & Berg reported 7,439 shares. Middleton And Ma accumulated 78,771 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt Communication reported 0.36% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct stated it has 2.74% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 432,774 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 11,930 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.72 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 14,038 shares to 23,908 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 96,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Cgi Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 172,505 shares to 7.22M shares, valued at $195.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Finisar Introduces L-band High Resolution Optical Spectrum Analyzer for R&D and Manufacturing Applications – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Finisar Announces Departure of Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 2 New Acquisitions At Huge Premiums – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why PriceSmart (PSMT) Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.