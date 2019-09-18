Alpine Associates Management Increased Its Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holding by $71.07 Million; Market Value Rose; Stephens Investment Management Group Lowered Its Mercury Sys (MRCY) Position by $4.35 Million as Stock Rose

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 62,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 762,966 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.68 million, down from 825,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $83.72. About 71,485 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 25/04/2018 – Thank you to Bofa/ML for helping to maintain checks + balances on $MRCY. They downgraded the shares with $35/sh price target; 06/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Announces Latest Briefcase-Size Rugged Mini Server; 24/04/2018 – We have consistently warned about companies with widening GAAP vs. Non-GAAP results and cannot ignore deal costs for serial acquisitive companies; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRCY); 24/04/2018 – When a prime contractor like Lockheed Martin $LMT has problems with boosting cash flow, that can only mean bad things for its subcontractors down the supply chain like $MRCY; 18/04/2018 – We expect $MRCY to issue equity (consistent with prior practice) it has tapped nearly 50% of its revolver to acquire Themis; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.85 TO $0.88 INCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC – TOTAL BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $429.3 MLN, A $111.3 MLN INCREASE FROM A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – Look how $MRCY insiders timed their selling. Initiated a 10b5-1 ahead of the DoD audit investigation. Looks very very suspicious @SEC_Enforcement #skeptic

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 488.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 249,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 300,384 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.63 million, up from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $267.63. About 118,860 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Health Insurer WellCare to Acquire Meridian for $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 02/04/2018 – US GOVT SETS 1.84 PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q EPS $2.25

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $5.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 17,290 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $68.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 7,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.99, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MRCY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 50.42 million shares or 12.07% more from 44.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). First Mercantile Tru owns 2,611 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Texas-based King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.06% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Barclays Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 61,872 shares. Shelton Management stated it has 4,835 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 103,825 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Lc reported 1,595 shares. Axa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 156,996 shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Llc has invested 0.03% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). The New York-based Product Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Fifth Third Comml Bank has 0% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 1,098 shares. Calamos Advsrs Lc holds 89,190 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 84,724 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Analysts await Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. MRCY’s profit will be $18.31 million for 63.42 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Mercury Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 28,621 were reported by Asset Mgmt One Limited. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.05% or 2,675 shares. Comerica Bankshares reported 12,788 shares stake. Cibc World Mkts holds 11,495 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc reported 8,901 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt Inc holds 1,785 shares. 315,994 were accumulated by Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Com. Chevy Chase Tru Inc invested in 41,996 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sio Management Ltd Llc reported 4.3% stake. 8,423 were reported by Strs Ohio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Everence, a Indiana-based fund reported 1,059 shares. Howe & Rusling invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Horizon Investment Services Limited Liability Company reported 6,881 shares.

