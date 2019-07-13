Alpine Associates Management Increased Its Red Hat (RHT) Stake by $18.50 Million; Novo (NVO) Holder Folketrygdfondet Has Cut Its Position

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.76 million, down from 5.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.54. About 3.31 million shares traded or 136.43% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 23/05/2018 – EPIGEN BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERS COLLABORATION TO LICENSE ITS LPA1 RECEPTOR SMALL MOLECULE PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK A/S FOR UP TO USD 200 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Diabetes Treatment Label Update Approved by FDA; 22/03/2018 – SelectHealth Signs Value-based Contract With Novo Nordisk; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Gets FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (Estradiol Vaginal Inserts); 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 14/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Laboratoire Francais du Fractionnement et des Biotechnologies S.A. vs Novo Nordisk Healthcare AG | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 23/05/2018 – San Diego-based Epigen Biosciences enters a collaboration to license its LPA1 Receptor small molecule program to Novo Nordisk A; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK – TRANSACTION IN LINE WITH ANNOUNCEMENT ON 2 MAY THAT NOVO HOLDINGS A/S INTENDS TO MAINTAIN ITS OWNERSHIP OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL AROUND 28%

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 101,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 740,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.26M, up from 638,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 19.81 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh reported 5,249 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 675,714 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Sit Inv Assocs reported 27,355 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 12,160 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. M&R Cap Mgmt holds 3,417 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 96,096 shares. Champlain Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.64% or 403,955 shares in its portfolio. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.1% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 16,220 shares. Alpine Mgmt Lc reported 57,500 shares stake. Nordea Mngmt Ab invested in 66,362 shares. Fil accumulated 1.15M shares. 997 were accumulated by Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Pinebridge Invs Lp accumulated 0.05% or 13,351 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.1% or 2,703 shares.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.