Alpine Associates Management Increased Its Belmond LTD (BEL) Position by $27.43 Million as Stock Price Were Volatile; G2 Investment Partners Management Upped Position in Ringcentral (RNG) by $14.64 Million as Market Value Rose

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Belmond Ltd (BEL) by 62.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 1.14M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.96M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.84 million, up from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Belmond Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 2736.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 136,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 141,833 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.29 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $140.09. About 80,519 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 12,784 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated reported 0.03% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Gsa Cap Prtn Llp holds 0.1% or 8,909 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fin Lc owns 7,259 shares. Axa reported 0.04% stake. Raymond James Fincl Svcs stated it has 0.1% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Signaturefd Ltd holds 364 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lyon Street Cap Limited Co accumulated 2.64% or 7,950 shares. Moreover, Serv Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 18,424 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0.11% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Products Partners Ltd Liability holds 77,316 shares. Massachusetts Fin Services Ma has 284,118 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Management Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 90,777 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend S A by 175,953 shares to 227,500 shares, valued at $11.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 339,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,482 shares, and cut its stake in Upland Software Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.