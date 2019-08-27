Alpine Associates Management Holds Stake in U S G (USG); Park Avenue Securities Maintains Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 194,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.03 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM ; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF SAYS USG STANDSTILL PROVISIONS TERMINATE ON AUGUST 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – USG Bd Authorizes Negotiations With Knauf; 12/04/2018 – USG Board Sends Letter to Stockholders; 26/03/2018 – USG Board: Offer “Substantially Undervalues the Company; 26/03/2018 – KNAUF CONFIRMS PROPOSAL ON POTENTIAL USG TRANSACTION; 12/04/2018 – Buffett turns hostile against board of USG; 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Issues Open Letter to USG Shareholders and Urges Them to Vote Against All 4 USG Director Nominees; 02/05/2018 – Merger talks may not succeed. USG signaled it might hold out for more than $42 per share and that Knauf “will see value in excess” of its original bid

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 5,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 43,117 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 4.00 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,500 were accumulated by Regions Corp. Stevens Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.37% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 199,845 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited owns 16,066 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 15,599 are owned by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 79,329 shares. Amer Gru reported 0% stake. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 209,388 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 15,334 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gam Ag holds 0.27% or 148,743 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 61,962 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 134,047 shares. 26,745 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intll Ltd Liability Partnership. Walleye Trading stated it has 96,823 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Utd Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG).

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mario Gabelli’s Largest Sales of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco to lay off 488 – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PRSP,NTAP,PVTL,CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Cisco stock drops after earnings include weak guidance – MarketWatch” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet Extends Support for VMware to Boost Cloud Security – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managed Exchange Traded Commodity Fd Tr Optimum Yield Divsf Commodity Strategy No K1 Etf by 25,045 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $27.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM) by 291,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,671 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Barclays Inter Term Corporate Bd Etf (ITR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Mangement has 0.45% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Liability reported 116,471 shares stake. Founders Fincl Limited Liability invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fosun invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 23,867 shares. Connable Office holds 46,233 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. M&T Bancshares Corporation has 3.63 million shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Greystone Managed Invests reported 0.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 114,790 shares. Bessemer Group Inc invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Liability holds 3.89% or 279,429 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt has 1.85% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 179,975 shares. Wellington Shields & Co Limited Co reported 35,572 shares. First United National Bank Trust reported 1.13% stake. Redmond Asset Limited Co reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).