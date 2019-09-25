Alpine Associates Management Holds Stake in Finisar (FNSR); Arosa Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake in Valero Energy New (VLO) by $2.32 Million

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Finisar Corp (FNSR) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 71,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The hedge fund held 5.63 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.66 million, up from 5.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Finisar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. It closed at $23.77 lastly. It is up 39.73% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 15/03/2018 – Finisar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Finisar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNSR); 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Finisar; 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications at OFC 2018; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications; 09/05/2018 – Finisar Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 10 Days; 05/04/2018 – CAFC: FINISAR CORPORATION v. NISTICA, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1649 – 2018-04-05; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 9.0C TO 15C, EST. 21.3C; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 27,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 82,665 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.08 million, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $83.1. About 2.56 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarts hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 14/05/2018 – Valero Acquires Pure Biofuels Del Peru; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – DON’T THINK THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN THE REFINING BUSINESS – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 22/05/2018 – Valero boosts imports of Venezuelan oil as sanctions loom -data; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Power Disruption at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $633.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 51,268 shares to 496,698 shares, valued at $30.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 234,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $716.92 million for 12.01 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Valero Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VLO) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Global Payments, Discovery and Valero Energy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 503,150 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $151.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “II-VI Closes Fiscal 2019 With Doubts About the Future – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “II-VI enters amended $2.43B credit deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “II-VI: Tailwinds May Soon Morph Into Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Finisar Optics Experts Present at ECOC Exhibition in Dublin, Ireland – GlobeNewswire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Finisar Corporation (FNSR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.