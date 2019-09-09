Alpine Associates Management Holding in Finisar (FNSR) Has Upped as Shares Declined; American Century Companies Has Trimmed Five9 (FIVN) Position as Market Valuation Declined

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 21.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 50,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 182,277 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63M, down from 232,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $58.9. About 734,148 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Finisar Corp (FNSR) by 40.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 1.59M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The hedge fund held 5.55 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.69 million, up from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Finisar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 1.66 million shares traded or 34.81% up from the average. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Finisar; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Adj EPS 20c; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications at OFC 2018; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Yusuf Hameed, MD: $ACIA $LITE $FNSR Exclusive: U.S. bans American companies from selling to China’s ZTE; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Rev $300M-$320M; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications; 21/05/2018 – Finisar (FNSR) Gains on Positive Win Chatter

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Casa Sys Inc by 1.02 million shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $15.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 143,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold FNSR shares while 63 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 124.12 million shares or 18.10% more from 105.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York reported 0.02% stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 0.01% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 118,800 shares. Shelton holds 264 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.02% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) or 111,429 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company reported 145,437 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 0.1% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 989,034 shares. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 0% or 1.66M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 3.14 million shares. The New York-based Quantbot LP has invested 0% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Moreover, Mason Street Advisors has 0.02% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). 1.37 million are owned by Citigroup. Indexiq Advsr Limited holds 1.76M shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 47,214 shares.