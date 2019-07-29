Alpine Associates Management Has Upped Stake in Belmond LTD (BEL); Toronto Dominion Bank Holds Holding in Hcp (HCP)

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Belmond Ltd (BEL) by 62.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 1.14M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.96 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.84M, up from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Belmond Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 145,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 449,511 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.07M, up from 304,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.33B market cap company. It closed at $32.08 lastly. It is down 31.11% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vec Gld Miners Etf by 528,177 shares to 447,028 shares, valued at $10.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 31,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,960 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Jpm Usd Emrg Mkt (EMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Research Glob Invsts reported 3.58 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 20,023 shares. Eii Mngmt Inc has invested 1.04% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Gradient Investments Limited Co accumulated 101 shares. Advisers Lc stated it has 29,458 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 1.73M shares. First Mercantile, a Tennessee-based fund reported 29,683 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.47% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Van Eck invested in 110,112 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co stated it has 4,785 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management accumulated 5.91 million shares. Becker reported 423,839 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.05% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Fiera Corporation invested in 7,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 734,344 shares.

