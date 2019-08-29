Alpine Associates Management Has Upped Its Red Hat (RHT) Holding by $18.50 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile; Credit Suisse Ag Has Lowered Its American Express Co (Call) (AXP) Holding by $156.20 Million

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in American Express Co (Call) (AXP) by 96.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 55,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in American Express Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $121.01. About 1.08M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 101,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 740,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.26 million, up from 638,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 6,083 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 53 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 7,685 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 162,232 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.1% or 6,897 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd has 546,316 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 1,759 shares. Fairfield Bush, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Df Dent And Co has 1.68% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). First Interstate Comml Bank owns 700 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 247,781 are owned by Gabelli And Investment Advisers Inc. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 3,018 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% or 1,815 shares in its portfolio.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy After Impressive Earnings Beats – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cloudera: The Truth Is Out There – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Sell IBM Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bragg has 1.37% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 96,720 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc owns 13,226 shares. Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd Llc invested in 99,617 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Rampart Invest Mgmt Co Llc stated it has 0.4% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Co owns 13,248 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.06% stake. Fayez Sarofim reported 1.98 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Com invested in 2.15% or 629,209 shares. Halsey Associates Inc Ct owns 6,159 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Chemung Canal Tru has invested 1.26% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Excalibur Management holds 0.62% or 6,011 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 21,620 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.41% or 249,229 shares. Freestone Capital Ltd Llc reported 39,550 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 45,620 shares to 476,527 shares, valued at $62.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 97,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (Call) (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes End Rally, Closing Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli Comments on American Express – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover Financial Services: A Major Credit Card Company Trading At A Discount To Its Competition – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.54 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.