Alpine Associates Management Has Upped By $37.81 Million Its Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Position; Integrated Device Technology Has 0.66 Sentiment

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) stake by 35.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Associates Management Inc acquired 787,800 shares as Integrated Device Technology (IDTI)’s stock 0.00%. The Alpine Associates Management Inc holds 3.01 million shares with $147.40 million value, up from 2.22 million last quarter. Integrated Device Technology now has $ valuation. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018

Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 97 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 148 sold and trimmed equity positions in Integrated Device Technology Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 101.62 million shares, down from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Integrated Device Technology Inc in top ten positions increased from 13 to 18 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 56 Reduced: 92 Increased: 55 New Position: 42.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GigCapital2, Inc. Announces Expanded and Enhanced Leadership Team – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GigCapital, Inc. Announces Appointment of Brad Weightman to Chief Financial Officer – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2019 : SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, AMD, NOK, PTI, IDTI, TVIX, STM, ACB, PG, AEG – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, IDTI – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWO, IDTI, HUBS, PLNT – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Tig Advisors Llc holds 8.81% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. for 2.04 million shares. Halcyon Management Partners Lp owns 1.02 million shares or 7.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S. Muoio & Co. Llc has 7.65% invested in the company for 170,500 shares. The New York-based Havens Advisors Llc has invested 7.35% in the stock. Kellner Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 213,400 shares.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-things end-markets. The company has market cap of $. It operates in two divisions, Communications; and Computing, Consumer, and Industrial. It currently has negative earnings. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; flow-control management devices comprising Serial RapidIO switching solutions; multi-port products; telecommunications products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; radio frequency products; and frequency control solutions.