Alpine Associates Management Has Raised U S G (USG) Stake; Community Trust & Investment Co Stake In Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Was Raised

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 194,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.03 million, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 08/03/2018 – USG CORP SEES NO U.S. FEDERAL CASH TAXES’18-’20 ON NOLS,CREDITS; 12/04/2018 – USG URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR USG DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SEES USG NEEDING ‘SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT’; 17/04/2018 – USG Corporation Strengthens Its Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion; 26/03/2018 – WARREN BUFFETT SAYS KNAUF ENTITIES FURNISHED COPY OF LETTER FROM GEBR. KNAUF VERWALTUNGSGESELLSCHAFT KG TO USG DATED MARCH 15 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – USG CORP – SENT LETTER TO STOCKHOLDERS URGING THEM TO VOTE FOR ELECTION OF USG’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Knauf Encouraged that the USG Board Authorized Management to Enter into Discussions Regarding Knauf’s Offer; 12/04/2018 – USG: KNAUF PROPOSAL SUBSTANTIALLY BELOW USG’S INTRINSIC VALUE; 28/03/2018 – USG Corporation Receives Excellence in Construction Innovation Award; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF CONFIRMS $42/SHR PROPOSAL MADE MARCH 15

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 7,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 94,395 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, up from 87,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 3.09 million shares traded or 43.92% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Market volatility boosts US exchange operators’ first quarter resulting in strong earnings; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 13/03/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration to Publish Test Data for the Evolution of ICE LIBOR; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY; 21/03/2018 – @IamNomad Worth it, though. $ICE is doing well

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 39,108 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 185 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Grp has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Prudential Financial reported 4,847 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 49,287 shares. 5,098 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Somerset Tru owns 17,643 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Moreover, Water Island Cap Limited Liability Com has 2.87% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Gideon Cap Advsr stated it has 7,725 shares. Parametric Assocs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 127,053 shares. Alyeska Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.79% or 1.31M shares in its portfolio. Fmr Llc reported 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Optimum holds 900 shares.

More recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Herro Comments on USG – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “Univar Solutions Names Jeanette Press as Vice President, Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” with publication date: April 24, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 86,509 shares to 214,264 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc Com by 88,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,436 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.2% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Chatham Capital Gru Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 86,875 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 163,800 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.49% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 36,240 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 4,604 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 7.33M shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 2.36 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Convergence Invest Prtn has invested 0.42% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Winslow Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 2.66M shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Country Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited has invested 0.05% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.1% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Shufro Rose And Limited stated it has 5,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.