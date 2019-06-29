Alpine Associates Management Has Raised U S G (USG) Position; Last Week Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Analysts

Among 8 analysts covering Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Boardwalk REIT had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by IBC with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. The stock of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, February 25. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Scotia Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $48 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by GMP Securities. The stock of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) earned “Hold” rating by Desjardins Securities on Monday, February 25. Raymond James maintained Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $48 target. See Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) latest ratings:

05/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $48 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $48.5 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $46 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $44 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $49 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $46 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $46 Maintain

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased U S G Corp (USG) stake by 12.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Associates Management Inc acquired 194,100 shares as U S G Corp (USG)’s stock 0.00%. The Alpine Associates Management Inc holds 1.76M shares with $76.03M value, up from 1.56 million last quarter. U S G Corp now has $ valuation. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is up 0.00% since June 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 10/04/2018 – Knauf Urges Shareholders of Berkshire-Backed USG to Accept Offer; 30/04/2018 – Glass Lewis Indicates USG Has Relied on a Recalcitrant Engagement Strategy; 01/05/2018 – USG BOARD AUTHORIZES TALKS WITH KNAUF ON POTENTIAL SALE; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Option Would Only Be Exercisable With Full USG Takeover; 07/05/2018 – Greenhaven Associates Inc. Exits Position in USG; 30/04/2018 – ISS Concludes Knauf’s Offer Merits More Demonstrable Engagement on Part of USG Board; 10/04/2018 – USG CORP SAYS KNAUF KG’S PROPOSAL IS “WHOLLY INADEQUATE, OPPORTUNISTIC AND DOES NOT REFLECT INTRINSIC VALUE OF COMPANY”; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF MADE $40.10 SHR PROPOSAL FOR USG IN NOV. 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ USG Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USG); 12/04/2018 – Berkshire intends to oppose USG board nominees after Knauf bid

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Macerich Company (MAC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Parsley Energy Inc (PE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 74,488 shares. Cordasco Ntwk has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Highland Cap LP stated it has 0.05% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Synovus Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Gabelli Funds Ltd Com holds 0.37% or 1.37 million shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Grp L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.31 million shares. Automobile Association reported 13,061 shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl reported 129,872 shares. Barnett & Inc stated it has 1,000 shares. United Kingdom-based Lmr Partners Llp has invested 1.02% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 50 shares. Harris Associates Lp holds 1.64M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 3.36 million shares. Greylin Mangement stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG).

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 101,184 shares traded. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) has 0.00% since June 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.